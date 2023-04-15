SEBRING — It will take only eight of 12 jurors to recommend death for murderers in Florida, now that the state Legislature has rejected the unanimous jury rule.
The Legislature on Thursday passed Senate Bill 450 on an 80-30 vote, joining three other states that do not require unanimous juries to recommend death. Twenty-seven states offer the death penalty.
When Gov. Ron Desantis signs the bill – which he is expected to do – it automatically becomes law, according to the bill’s wording.
The law requires the court to impose the recommended sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if fewer than eight jurors recommend a sentence of death.
State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-District 83, voted for the new jury rule.
“It’s a great bill and I was happy to support it, especially in light of the SunTrust tragedy in my hometown,” Tuck told the Highlands News-Sun. “We can’t let a super minority of jurors derail the administration of justice when someone has been found guilty of a heinous crime beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The impending passage of the bill may have led 25-year-old Zephen Xaver to plead guilty in March to five counts of first-degree murder for the massacre at the SunTrust Bank MidTown Branch on Jan. 23, 2019 that left five women dead. The bill is not retroactive, which means Xaver will be sentenced under the unanimous jury rule.
Xaver’s guilty plea in Highlands Courtroom 2B came as a surprise to prosecutors and the public after Xaver’s lawyer, 10th Judicial Circuit Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, spent the past year asking for continuances and filing motions pertaining to an upcoming trial.
The next step is the punishment phase, during which McNeill could put psychiatrists on the stand and present other evidence of her client’s alleged mental illness to convince a jury that Xaver should not be executed. Family members, former teachers, and others who knew him before the shootings could testify about his allegedly troubled childhood.
The prosecution, on the other hand, will present their own mental health experts and other evidence to counter any claims of insanity or mental incapacity by the defense. They can play the bank surveillance video of the shootings, play his confession to detectives, and show the jury the social media texts Xaver made before the shooting to convince jurors that he should be put to death.
Jury selection for the punishment phase of Xaver’s case begins Jan. 16, 2024, a week shy of the fifth anniversary of the killing.
The other death penalty case in Highlands County is that of Joseph Ables, the Marine veteran who shot Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William Gentry Jr. to death in May 2018.
If a jury finds him guilty of first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, his punishment would be decided using the eight-jury member.
The new law also states: “The jury shall return findings identifying each aggravating factor found to exist. A finding that an aggravating factor exists must be unanimous. If the jury does not unanimously find at least one aggravating factor, the defendant is ineligible for a sentence of death.”
Democrats and Republicans in Tallahassee agree that the new law is in response to Nikolas Cruz’s sentence of life after slaying 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2017. The jury voted 9-3 to spare his life.