SEBRING — Florida’s citrus estimate dropped slightly with the new crop estimate.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17) has put in a bill to ban Chinese imports of fresh oranges or juice.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Florida’s 2020-21 crop of Valencia oranges may go down by 1 million 90-pound boxes, putting the final Valencia harvest at 33 million boxes.
Meanwhile, the USDA estimate for non-Valencia oranges came up by 500,000 boxes, leaving March’s estimate at 22.5 million and the total Florida orange harvest at 55.5 million boxes, half of the U.S. national estimate of 109 million.
As recently as 10-20 years ago, prior to the invasion of citrus greening and devastation from citrus canker, the Florida harvest regularly averaged at or above 200 million boxes, twice the total U.S. harvest today.
The USDA Florida crop estimate has held steady at 3.9 million boxes of red grapefruit, 700,000 of white grapefruit and 1.05 million of tangerines and tangelos.
Meanwhile, Steube has introduced a bill to specifically prohibit imports of fresh citrus from the People’s Republic of China. Not much has happened with the bill since its introduction to Congress on Jan. 19.
Steube makes the point in press releases about the bill, that Americans each consume an average of six gallons of citrus juice each year.
The USDA reports that global orange production for 2020/21 will increase to 49.4 million tons, up 3.6 million metric tons from the previous year, with bigger harvests in Brazil and Mexico offsetting declines in Turkey and the U.S.
Consumption, fruit for processing, and fresh exports are also forecast to go up, USDA reports. However, overall U.S. production will drop by 13% to 4.1 million tons, with Florida production down 20% thanks to higher-than-average fruit drop.
However, TrendEconomy.com states China imports don’t have a market share in the U.S., and citrus magazine ThePacker.com states that China will have enough of its own fruit to import less from the U.S. this year. Percentages of oranges the U.S. imports, according to TrendEconomy.com, are:
Mexico – 55%.
Chile – 31%.
Peru – 11.2%.
South Africa – 6.89%.
Morocco – 4.55%.
Argentina – 3.11%.
Uruguay – 2.85%.
Australia – 1.19%.
Israel – 1.09%.
Colombia – 1.07%.
The USDA predicts that the U.S. will grow a total of 4.1 million tons of oranges this year. By comparison, Mexico will produce 4 million tons of citrus this year, up by 50%; Brazil will grow 16.9 million tons, up 14%, and that China will grow 7.5 million tons, up “slightly.”
ThePacker.com states that the USDA expects Chinese to import slightly fewer oranges from the U.S. than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic, only up slightly to 290,000 metric tons, with its own local production will prevent the U.S. from exporting as much to China.
As of the December 2020 report, China was importing oranges from Egypt, South Africa, Australia, the U.S. and Spain.