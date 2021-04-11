SEBRING — Florida’s citrus estimate has dropped again, this time by 3.8 million boxes.
Hardest hit in Friday’s crop estimate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture were Valencia oranges, which dropped to 29 million boxes, down by 4 million boxes from 33 million in March.
Non-Valencia orange estimate bolstered that number a bit, by increasing 200,000 boxes from 22.5 million in March to now 22.7 million. However, it wasn’t enough to hold off the more than 3-million-box plunge from 55.5 million to 51.7 million boxes in Florida oranges, overall.
Citrus crop harvests are measured in the number of 90-pound boxes it takes to harvest the remaining fruit that has not dropped early nor been damaged by pests or disease, both of which have plagued the industry for decades.
The USDA estimate for Florida oranges dropped below that for California, which is estimated at 52 million boxes for the season. Texas trails with 1.05 million boxes, about 1% of the new national estimate of 104.75 million boxes.
As recently as 10-20 years ago, prior to the invasion of citrus greening and devastation from citrus canker, the Florida harvest regularly averaged at or above 200 million boxes, nearly twice the total U.S. harvest today.
The USDA Florida crop estimate for red grapefruit also dropped from 3.9 million boxes to 3.6 million, but the white grapefruit estimate stayed the same at 700,000, leaving an overall grapefruit crop estimate of 4.3 million boxes.
California’s grapefruit crop estimate did not change from March to April: It’s still 4.2 million. Texas saw its crop estimate drop in half over a month, from 5 million boxes of grapefruit to 2.4 million, more than likely a product of Winter Storm Uri, that decimated the power grid and would have wiped out many of the fruit trees with freezing temperatures lasting a week or more in February.
Florida’s crop estimate for tangerines and tangelos also dropped from 1.05 million boxes to 950,000 boxes. The California crop estimate for those two specialty fruits also has held steady over the last month: 23 million boxes.