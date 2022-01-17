SEBRING — Florida’s orange harvest forecast dropped by another 1.5 million boxes Wednesday.
In December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service predicted a 46-million-box harvest for the 2021-22 season. That got revised Wednesday to 44.5 million, a 3% drop, thanks to a drop of a million Valencia oranges and half a million non-Valencia oranges.
Federal forecasters had already started this citrus season in October with a record low prediction of 47 million boxes, 13% less than last season’s final harvest of 52.8 million boxes of oranges.
From the December prediction of 28 million 90-pound boxes — the industry standard — Valencias are predicted to drop to 27 million boxes. Non-Valencias are expected to drop from December’s 18 million box forecast to 17.5 million.
Fruit drop, where fruit drops off the tree before being picked, is predicted at 39% for non-Valencia oranges, excluding Navels. Citrus Industry magazine reports that Valencia fruit drop is above average and is projected to be above average at harvest.
The state’s overall citrus crop, according to the USDA, will also see 100,000 fewer boxes of tangerines and tangelos than predicted in December, dropping from 900,000 to 800,000.
Grapefruit numbers should remain the same as December and as the final number from last season, the USDA reports: 3.3 million boxes of red grapefruit and 800,000 boxes of white.
Meanwhile, Valencias show a 3.1-million-box reduction from the 2020-21 season number and non-Valencias show a 5.2-million-box reduction.
Elsewhere in the U.S., California should expect to see a 4.1-million-box increase in orange production from the December prediction: Up to 47.6 million boxes from 43.5 million, with the largest part — 4 million boxes — in non-Valencia oranges. Texas, however, lost 150,000 boxes in non-Valencia oranges from the December prediction.
California’s grapefruit forecast dropped by 400,000 boxes from 3.9 million to 3.5 million. Texas’ grapefruit forecast fell harder this month: Down 1.5 million from 3.1 million to 1.6 million.
California’s forecast for tangerines and tangelos remains unchanged at 21 million boxes.
The citrus forecast, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Florida Agricultural Statistics Service, uses four basic parameters: The number of bearing trees, the amount of fruit per tree, fruit size and fruit loss from droppage. The first two of these parameters have the greatest influence on the forecast, FDACS reports.