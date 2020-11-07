VENUS, Florida — Archbold Biological Station is pleased to host online as distinguished guest speaker, Dr. Dave Onorato, research scientist, Florida Panther Project, Fish and Wildlife Institute, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission presents the webinar, ‘Four decades of research on the Florida Panther: From the edge of extinction to population expansion.’
Onorato is originally from Philadelphia. He received a bachelor of science degree from Eckerd College (1991) in St. Petersburg. He subsequently ventured to graduate school to complete an master of science degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (1997) and a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University (2003). He was also a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Idaho through 2005, where he concentrated on large carnivore conservation genetics. Onorato returned to Florida that year to commence his research position on the Florida panther project for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation. His main research interests focus on using long-term genetic, demographic, and spatial data garnered from field studies to conserve and recover endangered large carnivores. He is responsible for developing and implementing research projects on the Florida Panther that will assist with providing data necessary to assess progress towards achieving recovery objectives outlined in the USFWS Florida Panther Recovery Plan.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s mission is managing fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. The FWC envisions a Florida where fish and wildlife are abundant and thriving in healthy and connected natural landscapes with vital working lands and waterways; where natural resources are valued and safely enjoyed by all; and wherein natural systems support vibrant human communities and a strong economy. Read more at www.myfwc.com.
The free webinar will be hosted on Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Interested parties may register online at www.archbold-station.org, or attend the Facebook Livestream.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.