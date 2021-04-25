The afternoons are heating up and if you’re out walking near lakes or ponds, the reptiles are starting to spend afternoons basking in the sun. Viewing turtles laying out on a log over the water or floating in the slow-moving current is always a great nature find. Lately, I’ve seen quite a few Florida red-bellied turtles.
With their domed, black carapace or top shell, it is only upon a closer view or in very bright light that the red blotches are really visible. Named for a reddish to orange-yellow plastron, or belly shell, this is not an obvious field mark as you might expect. Sometimes their bellies are even lighter yellow in color.
Of course, you likely already know that a turtle cannot climb out of its shell, no matter what the cartoons depict, as their spine is fused to the top portion. Reaching nearly 14 inches long, this dinner-plate sized turtle can become quite large, and males of this species have long, thin claws that are quite noticeable. These delicate talons are used to stroke the female’s face during the courting ritual as the male floats before her.
Egg layers, turtles are reptiles that sport a hard, bony beak rather than teeth and tough, leathery skin. Not all turtles are aquatic or water loving, but all dig burrows in which to lay their eggs. Young emerge from their eggs a bit “squishy” and quickly “harden up” into the impenetrable hard-shelled creature as they grow.
Florida red-bellied turtles are found from the Florida panhandle south in lakes, ponds, or freshwater swamps. Often, they are living in unison with other turtles such as cooters or softshell turtles. While their bellies aren’t usually visible, a closeup look at their upper jaw reveals a notched center you may be able to see readily with binoculars. Cooter turtles also usually have discernible markings of some sort on the upper shell even as they age, which can help you figure out which species you’re observing.
These are omnivores, feeding on both plants and invertebrates such as snails, worms, and tadpoles, but you’re more likely to observe them doing what turtles do best- basking in the sun. As reptiles, they are “cold blooded” and regulate their body temperature externally by sunbathing for warmth. Easily spooked as you approach, they typically drop into the water and disappear.