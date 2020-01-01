Florida Residents, Are you Aware
As the new year is fast approaching and we're reminiscing and reflecting back about good memories, some are grieving the mishaps and death of loved ones. Will you help us "right" a wrong in the state of Florida?
All of us are grateful for the medical field and its passion to make us well. However as in any other establishment there are errors and mistakes made in the process. Even though the medical field does its best to put protocols in place to prevent such tragedies, at times it falls short.
We are reaching out to minds and hearts willing to offer solutions to an issue that needs immediate attention.
Every one of us should be held accountable for our actions and often we are forgiven when we make poor judgment calls. But justice is suppose to be fairness and equality to all.
When there is harm that causes a death to an individual, shouldn't there be an agreed upon rectification and resolution that is right and just for all parties concerned?
For those of you who don't think every one of us should have a representative on our behalf who can file a wrongful death claim in court that is due to medical negligence, we would like to hear your rationalization and your alternative solutions to medical errors that cause a premature death of a loved one.
However, for those of you who support a necessary corrected change in our Florida tort reform law, encourage all 160 Florida legislators to research and fix this issue, personally spread the awareness to others, and for those who believe in prayer, say a prayer for God's blessing. Last legislative session, we attempted to move HB 149/SB514 to give those with Florida guardianship over their adult intellectually and developmentally disabled children to be able to be included with those of you who already have that legal right.
This upcoming 2020 session, HB 6051 has been filed and it is our hope and prayer that it will gain more traction and momentum in Tallahassee by allowing all persons in Florida to have that legal right to a wrongful death claim due to medical negligence.
We would encourage you to send your questions, personal experiences,and feedback to Kits Crusade, PO Box 1792, Avon Park, FL 33826. We welcome any support you can offer us in this endeavor by spreading awareness of this critical issue that could one day affect you or your family.
Millie Corbin (mother of Kit Corbin)
Julia Holmes (sister of Kit Corbin)
Sebring