SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — The 22-year project to restore Florida’s Kissimmee River from a straight manmade channel to its natural meandering state has marked a major milestone.
Officials involved in the nearly $1 billion Kissimmee River Restoration Project said at an event Thursday that 44 miles (70 kilometers) of the waterway have been returned to its curving path in central Florida. The project has also included 40 square miles of the river floodplain ecosystem and 20,000 acres of wetlands.
The project began in 1999 amid evidence that converting the river to a straight flood control canal in the 1970s damaged the environment, dumping more polluted water into Lake Okeechobee, sharply reducing waterfowl and bald eagle populations and harming fish and invertebrates.
TC Palm newspapers reported that the Kissimmee River’s restored floodplains and oxbows will help clean water laden with nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural runoff, which has fed harmful algal blooms, plaguing the lake for decades.
“Not only are we keeping water in the watershed and delivering it in the right volumes and frequencies, we’re also connecting with the floodplains where it cleans the water before it heads down into the lake,” said South Florida Water Management District Executive Director Drew Bartlett.
“From a (water) quantity standpoint, it’s a home-run,” he added. “From a quality standpoint it is, too.”
The project’s total cost was estimated at $980 million, split 50-50 between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the water management district.
Over the past 22 years, the USACE and SFWMD worked together to:
- Complete backfilling of 22-miles of the C-38 canal between Lakes Kissimmee and Okeechobee.
- Reconstruct remnant river channels across the backfilled canal to reconnect and restore flow in remnant river channels.
- Remove two water control structures.
- Add two gates to the S-65 water control structure.
- Acquire more than 100,000 acres of land to restore the river and floodplain.
“The Kissimmee River is a significant part of America’s Everglades and this project is vital to restoring the greater Everglades ecosystem. This milestone is a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of the people who have worked to complete this project over the past 20 years,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “With Governor DeSantis’ leadership and demonstrated commitment to Everglades restoration, Florida will keep critical projects like this one moving forward as quickly as possible.”
“Today we mark the completion and monumental achievement of the Kissimmee River Restoration Project. For more than two decades, the Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District have worked tirelessly to restore this critical ecosystem. The credit for this unprecedented success rightly belongs to the countless hard-working men and women in both the Army Corps and the South Florida Water Management District,” said Jaime Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works. “While we celebrate, we are also reminded of the tremendous amount of work left to be done. President Biden has prioritized environmental restoration in the Everglades, including the largest budget request for the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan since its inception. This administration, and my office pledge to continue our work with our Congressional allies to provide the necessary resources to fulfill our commitment here.”
Now that construction is complete, the next step is to increase storage in headwaters lakes and mimic how the river once naturally flowed. That will be done by 2026, officials said.
“They have made a more resilient river,” said Shannon Estenoz, the U.S. Department of Interior assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “A river that is restored is a river that is resilient against external forces.”
The historic Kissimmee River once meandered for 103 miles through central Florida. Its floodplain, reaching up to two miles wide, was inundated for long periods by heavy seasonal rains. Recurring and prolonged flooding impacted local residents and resulted in Congressional authorization of the Central and Southern Florida Project, which included channelizing the Kissimmee River and floodplain. Construction of the C-38 canal achieved flood reduction benefits, but it also harmed the river-floodplain ecosystem. The decline of the ecosystem spurred federal, state and local partnerships to embark on one of the world’s largest riverine restoration efforts: the Kissimmee River Restoration Project.
Since the project began in 1999, the river and its floodplain improved in many ways, including the conversion of nearly 20,000 acres of drained floodplain to ecologically beneficial wetlands. In addition, the project’s efforts resulted in the recovery of the invertebrate community, a crucial food resource for fish and birds. Thursday marked the completion of the project’s construction activities. Additional monitoring will be conducted to measure the project’s success, and additional projects and restoration efforts in the region will support continued restoration of Florida’s iconic Kissimmee River.
Some information provided by Associated Press.