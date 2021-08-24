COVID-19 is out of control in Florida.
The number of cases is breaking records. Hospitals are overwhelmed with more patients than ever before. The death toll is mounting, particularly among younger patients.
Our governor needs to join the fight against COVID. Instead, he’s picking fights with school districts that are trying to keep students safe by having them wear masks during this latest outbreak.
But this time, finally, local governments are fighting back. School districts are defying his July 30 executive order prohibiting schools from requiring students to minimize the spread of COVID by wearing masks.
Good for them. Bully for them. Three cheers for them.
It’s refreshing to see local governments standing up to a governor who has not only demonstrated a personal lack of interest in containing this disease, but a fierce determination to prevent anyone else from trying to save Floridians from sickness and death.
Not everyone is going along quietly. School districts in Alachua and Broward counties are requiring students wear masks unless they have a doctor-provided reason not to.
“I value life too much to take chances with the lives of others, even under the threat of retaliation,” Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon wrote in The Washington Post Monday.
DeSantis, ever the bully, retaliated by threatening to dock the salaries of superintendents and school boards that don’t get in line with his edicts. His threats may be working. Leon County, which initially had a sweeping mask mandate, changed course Tuesday and created a parent opt-out option.
The Miami-Dade school district hasn’t gone as far as the Alachua and Broward districts yet, but in a courageous and principled response, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho drew this line in the sand: “At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck; a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and our dedicated employees.”
That’s what public service looks like.
Other school districts, like Orange and Seminole, have decided to require a simple opt-out note from parents, an approach that seems to appease the governor. But more counties may be taking a harder line as the health crisis mounts and the state obstructs.
This rebellion has been a long time coming. DeSantis has shown nothing but contempt for local self-government in general, and with COVID in particular. The laws he’s supported and executive orders he’s signed have effectively tied the hands of local officials, depriving them of the ability to mount a public-health response.
It wouldn’t matter as much if Florida had a governor willing to fill the void. Ron DeSantis is not that governor. His focus has been stigmatizing masks, placating anti-vaxxers and letting misinformation go unchallenged. His neglect, timidity and inaction during this latest outbreak is unforgivable.
The governor has cozied up to health-care professionals whose chief concern is politics, not public health. He held an unannounced roundtable in late July that included a California psychiatrist who called masking children “child abuse.” At least the good doctor, Mark McDonald, didn’t call mask-wearers “retards” as he did in a February tweet.
Yes, the governor invited onto his panel a physician comfortable with flinging that word around … in public.
A more recent roundtable with a few Florida health-care executives was less political, but short on solutions and action.
Floridians can’t even rely on the state for timely, accurate facts about the outbreak. The state stopped providing daily updates earlier this summer.
In an absurd sequence of events recently, the state Department of Health challenged media reports of new CDC data showing a surge of cases over the weekend, but at first wouldn’t say what the actual numbers were.
Florida should be providing the public with that and much more detailed information daily so the public can make its own decisions. We need more information, not less. If the state doesn’t want bad data to show up, then it needs to provide good data.
You can hardly blame DeSantis for his lack of focus. He’s been fairly busy flying out of state to give speeches and hold fundraisers.
The governor is wasting everyone’s time. He’s ignoring the public health problem so he can focus on political opportunity. If this is a preview of the type of crisis leadership he would provide as a U.S. president, no thanks.
We understand that masks aren’t an ideal solution. They are an imperfect shield against adults or children contracting the virus. But short of vaccinations, they’re about the only viable safety measure we have to defend against an airborne disease, especially for kids under 12 who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.
And sending Florida’s children back to school without deploying the best, non-vaccine line of defense we have in the middle of an outbreak is the height of irresponsibility.
In an Aug. 6 letter to DeSantis, hundreds of Florida pediatricians said the “current state led rhetoric regarding masking is dangerous” and recommended universal masking, including in schools.
“We do not have to continue down this path of illness and death,” the doctors wrote. “Your constituents need your leadership … Our very future is at stake.”
It was a nice try, but it’s too late for DeSantis. He’s like a Vegas gambler who’s shoved all of his chips on the table, betting that his denial strategy will eventually pay off politically.
That’s why local governments are starting to rebel. They’re fed up with the state and worried about their constituents, especially the kids.
With nowhere else to turn, they’re finally standing up to Florida’s inert, uncaring governor. Good for them.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.