Highlands County added 15 more cases of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Saturday virus update. The county has now seen a total of 7,732 cases, with 7,630 of the cases found in residents and there have been 87 non-resident cases.
Two of the 15 new cases (13.3%) were found in those age 14 and younger. That age group has made up 7% of the county’s cases since the virus was first tracked.
There was one additional death in the county, raising the total to 323.
The county processed 257 resident tests on Friday, which yielded a positivity rate of 6.56% — the lowest seen in the past four days.
There were three new hospitalizations reported, which raises the overall total to 610. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 27 hospitalized early Saturday evening with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of five from Friday afternoon.
FDOH is reporting 50,270 vaccine doses given in the county, which is likely to be lower than the actual number due to the reporting lag in vaccines given.
The state saw an increase of 6,017 cases on Friday, which raises the overall total to 2,077,032. Of those, 2,038,204 have been resident cases, with the remaining 38,828 cases coming from non-residents.
There were 67 additional deaths reported and the state has now seen a total of 34,306, which consists of 33,652 resident deaths and 654 non-resident deaths.
The state has been consistent with its positivity rate over the past five days, as it has ranged between 6.09% and 6.44%. The positivity rate reported on Saturday was 6.31%.
Children continue to have a higher percentage of cases, as those 14 and younger made up 12% of the new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, youngsters in that age group have accounted for 8% of the cases. With a higher percentage of younger people contracting the virus, the median age has dropped slightly, with it fluctuating between 35 and 36 over the past 10 days. The overall median age in the state is still 40.
The United States reported 65,599 new cases and 944 new deaths on Friday. Both numbers are higher than the rolling seven-day averages.
The country’s positivity rate has inched upwards recently, with Michigan playing a part, with rates in the 15% range over the past week. Michigan reported 8,413 new cases on Saturday, the highest number seen since Dec. 4, 2020. The positivity rate for the day was 17.62%.
California’s death reporting is coming under scrutiny, as the state reported 179 deaths on Friday, although only 7% of them occurred in March. Forty-five percent of the deaths occurred in January and 30% took place in December.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 30.67 million cases and had 554,739 virus-related deaths.
Globally, there have been 130.5 million cases and 2.84 million deaths.