SEBRING — On Monday, Florida Senate Bill 48 passed 25-14, and it was ordered enrolled, meaning it and the companion House Bill 7045 will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The bill rearranges funding for parents who want to choose their schools, whether that would be for a disability or for alleged bullying, in a move lauded by some for choice and condemned by others over directing state funds to private schools.
Out of Florida’s five private scholarship programs, SB 48 would combine the Gardiner and McKay programs which help students with disabilities. It would also change the voucher program that runs on corporate tax revenue and the program for parents who have said their children have been bullied. Both would become part of the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, which along with the other two programs would total approximately 140,000 students.
The bills also expand eligibility for the programs. Supporters have said those programs help poor parents to get their children out of “failing schools.” Critics say changes in the bill would allow families with incomes 300% of the poverty level — approximately $79,500 per year — to qualify for the vouchers.
The U.S. Census Bureau lists Florida’s median household income at $56,000 for 2019, the last year with complete numbers.
The House proposal would allow Family Empowerment Scholarship vouchers to be spent on things such as digital devices and internet expenses.
The American Federation For Children, a group that has pushed for the change, congratulated Florida Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. (R-Hialeah Gardens) on passage of the bill, noting that Florida leads the nation in the number of families accessing choice programs. The group asserts that this will result in tens of thousands more children being able to get vouchers.
Opponents have said that expanding voucher programs would erode funding for traditional public schools, and that private schools do not have to meet the same standards as public schools.
The League of Women Voters is on record as opposing the bill on the grounds that it creates constitutional issues, has a lack of accountability, and imposes a fiscal impact on public education.