FORT LAUDERDALE — The predominantly Black farming communities on the shore of Florida’s Lake Okeechobee will get a coronavirus vaccine station after a public outcry over a decision to give Publix sole local distribution rights left lower-income families isolated and facing long drives to reach the supermarket chain’s nearest store.
State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told The Associated Press on Friday that the state will set up a vaccine station in Belle Glade to serve it and its neighboring towns of Pahokee and South Bay. The station will get 5,000 doses — that’s about how many people 65 and older live in the area.
Moskowitz said there was no intention of leaving out the communities, but it became clear they needed a solution after people at Tuesday’s Palm Beach County Commission meeting pointed out that the nearest Publix is 25 miles away, sparking widespread media attention.
“When problems are identified, what’s important is that they are fixed,” he said.
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who represents the area and raised the issue Tuesday, said she is glad the state fixed the problem, but said it shows even officials don’t understand that the county is not just the wealthy and middle-class neighborhoods along the Atlantic Coast. More than 90% of those residents live within 2 miles miles of a Publix, but the chain has no stores in the mostly lower-income rural areas inland.
About 32,000 people combined live in Belle Glade and its smaller neighbors, according to the Census Bureau, and the median household income is about $26,000. That is right at the federal poverty line for a family of four.
“It is a tale of two counties,” she said.
Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson said Friday that he believes Gov. Ron DeSantis realized his administration had made “an oversight” after he and the region’s other mayors wrote to him this week and highlighted the public outcry. Wilson said the towns’ job now is to get their seniors out next Friday when the shots are first offered, making sure they understand the vaccine is safe and will protect them from the disease.
“When you go to you doctor, when you go to the ER, you trust and believe in what is offered to you,” he said. “This is what we have to do — have trust in our experts that we are going to be OK.”
Palm Beach County’s Black residents are grossly underrepresented among its vaccine recipients. Overall, about a third of the county’s 375,000 seniors have received at least their first dose, according to the State Health Department. But only 3.5% of the county’s vaccinations have been given to recipients who registered as Black, well below the 20% of the population they comprise. The actual percentage of Black recipients is likely somewhat higher as about 1 in 6 who received shots in the county did not list their race.