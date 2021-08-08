The United States Department of the Interior took no action on the compact signed between the Seminole Tribe and the State of Florida. The compact was approved by the Legislature on May 19.
That means — at least for the next few days — sports betting is on track to become legal in Florida on Oct. 15. Legal challenges to the compact have already been filed and more are expected in the upcoming week.
“After thorough review under IGRA (Indian Gaming Regulatory Act), we have taken no action to approve or disapprove the Compact before August 5, 2021, the 45th day,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary — Indian Affairs Bryan Newland wrote Friday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. “As a result, the Compact is considered to have been approved by operation of law to the extent that it complies with IGRA and existing Federal law. The Compact will become effective upon the publication of noticed in the Federal Register.”
Under terms of the compact, the state is guaranteed $2.5 billion from the Tribe in the first five years.
DeSantis was pleased the compact cleared the first legal obstacle, although there will be plenty more.
“The final approval of this historic gaming compact is a big deal for the State of Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This mutually-beneficial agreement will grow our economy, expand tourism and recreation and provide billions in new revenue to benefit Floridians.”
The Seminole Tribe also released a statement applauding the decision.
“Today is a great day for the people of Florida, who will benefit not only from a $2.5 billion revenue sharing guarantee over five years, but also from statewide sports betting and new casino games that will roll out this fall and mean more jobs for Floridians and more money invested in this state,” Osceola said in a press release.
Legal challenges
The first legal challenge to the compact was filed last month by West Flagler Associates (Magic City Casino) and Bonita-Fort Myers Corporation (Bonita Springs Poker Room) in the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee. The lawsuit named DeSantis and Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Julie Brown as defendants.
Gaming law and sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach believes the lawsuit will be amended to include the U.S. Department of the Interior as a defendant.
The lawsuit contends the compact’s online betting provision, which would allow sports bettors anywhere in the state to place a wager, not just those on Tribal grounds, to be a violation of IGRA, which is how U.S. courts have ruled in the past.
The 2021 Compact states it considers wagers placed through servers located on Tribal property as being made on Tribal property, which U.S. courts have disagreed with in the past.
The lawsuit points out the state itself has previously argued that wagers placed outside a reservation should not be considered to have taken place on Indian lands.
In an amicus brief filed in the 9th Circuit appeal in Couer d’Alene Tribe v. AT&T, the state wrote, “The ‘on Indian lands’ requirement of IGRA clearly mandates that any Indian gaming activity, including a consumer’s play or participation in the game, physically take place on tribal land. The existence of a phone bank and centralized computer system on the Couer d’Alene reservation does not change the uncontested fact that the person making the wager is located outside of Idaho, and clearly not on the Couer d’Alene reservation. As a consequence, because the wager is placed off the reservation, the gaming activity is not conducted ‘on Indian lands’ as plainly required by IGRA.”
Lawsuits are also expected to from competing interests, such as online sportsbook operators FanDuel and DraftKings. Each company has donated $10 million to a political action committee called Florida Education Champions last month.
Florida Education Champions is the driving force behind a proposed constitutional amendment that will legalize online sports betting throughout Florida. While DraftKings and FanDuel would be able to operate in Florida with an agreement from the Tribe, they would have to send a portion of profits to the Tribe, which neither wants to do.
No Casinos, which partnered with the Tribe in getting the 2018 Amendment 3 — Voter control of gambling in Florida — passed, will also be joining in the lawsuit parade.
“We are deeply disappointed that the Department of Interior took no action on the compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida,” No Casinos President John Sowinski said in a written statement. “This issue will have its day in both State and Federal Courts, where we are confident that this compact will be overturned.”