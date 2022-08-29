TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State showed its offensive identity — running the ball at will — and dominated an FCS program.

Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards and Florida State dominated Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game on Saturday. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016.

