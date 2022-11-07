Florida St Miami Football

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami on Saturday night.

The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never threatened after a 31-3 lead at halftime.

