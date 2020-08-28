SEBRING — Florida’s unemployment rate hit 11.3% in July, while Highlands County’s rate hit 10.3%.
The statewide rate was a single-digit jump from 10.3% in June, which was a small improvement over 13.8% in April and 13.7% in May.
However, all those were huge leaps over the state rate of 2.8% in February and 4% in March, before Florida shut down to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That deceleration was short-lived, as COVID-19 numbers jumped from a total of 114,000 infected when the shutdown ended in May to reach more than 600,000 now, after workers returned to work and crowds began to congregate again throughout June and July.
Infection numbers are expected to climb again with the reopening of schools, putting further strain on the workforce, both for the school systems and for those parents in the workforce, who may have children quarantined at home.
Florida’s non-agricultural employment, adjusted for the season, was just less than 8.47 million jobs in July, but that represents a loss of 497,000 — 5.6% — since July 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Statewide during the pandemic, the civilian labor force has dropped, BLS reports, starting at 10.5 million in February and slipping to 10.3 million in March and 9.5 million in April.
After the shutdown ended, the labor force rose to 9.63 million in May, 9.75 million in June and then 9.98 million in July.
However, unemployment numbers during that time started low and continued to climb, BLS reports, from 290,700 in February to 457,300 in March, 1.31 million in April and 1.32 million in May.
June saw that unemployment number drop to slightly over 1 million people, but July saw it jump again to 1.13 million.
Highlands County’s more modest labor force of 34,124, has just 31,498 employed as of July, leaving 3,626 without a job, or a 10.3% rate, according to the Local Area Employment Statistics (LAES) report, compiled by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).
Highlands County’s unemployment rate rose from the 8.9% rate in June, with 3,096 unemployed, and well above the 5.1% rate from July 2019, when just 1,809 out of the workforce were unemployed.
It’s been widely accepted that the jobless rate owes a lot to the disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic created and still inflicts, with workers either infected, working from home to avoid the pandemic or having lost jobs due to reduced consumer activity in the midst of the crisis.
What’s driving numbers in Highlands County, specifically?
Donna Doubleday, president and CEO of CareerSource Heartland doesn’t have a good answer, she said.
Lower employment rates are not all that unusual this time of year for Florida, when winter visitors are away and for places like Highlands County that are not likely to see heavy levels of year-round tourism.
“July and August tend to be our highest [unemployment] anyway,” Doubleday said. “We still have jobs. Lots of folks are receiving reemployment benefits.”
There’s a challenge for some workers, she said, for many reasons. Daycare facilities, for example, can only have so many kids in the facility at a time.
Doubleday said numbers for many geographic areas, especially rural areas, don’t change much month to month, and results can sometimes be behind in the fiscal year, as much as a quarter.
Citing information from BLS, she said it’s impractical to count every unemployed person each month.
According to a BLS explanation of the process, the government conducts a “Current Population Survey” every month of 60,000 eligible households, or 110,000 people, a sample that represents the entire U.S. population.
The sample comes from the U.S. Census data, to reflect urban and rural areas.
A fourth of the households rotate out each month to prevent interviewing any one household for more than four months.
A household may be put back into the sample eight months later for another four-month stint before being rotated out for good.
This way, approximately 75% of the sample stays the same from month to month and 50% stays the same from year to year, which strengthens the reliability of estimates of month-to-month and year-to-year changes in the data.
BLS notes that a sample is not a total count, and may not produce the same results as interviewing the entire national population. However, relative to total unemployment, any possible error would not be large enough to distort the total unemployment picture.
Individuals are classified as employed, unemployed or not in the labor force:
- People with jobs are employed.
- People who are jobless, looking for a job, and available for work are unemployed.
The labor force is made up of the employed and the unemployed, and people who are neither employed nor unemployed are not in the labor force.