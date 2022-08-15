SNS-dog081522a.jpg

Where Goofus was found.

 JEAN POWERS

RICHBURG, S.C. — On July 17, a tiny dog from Florida named “Goofuss” ran from a car that had been involved in a crash on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County in South Carolina.

There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there were good people doing good things for a stranger they had never met.

