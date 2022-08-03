Deep in the sandhills of the Lake Wales Ridge lies a mysterious denizen of this ancient landscape: Florida Ziziphus (Ziziphus celata), also known as Florida Jujube. What makes this plant so special? It is one of the rarest plants in Florida, with only a handful of populations known to remain in the wild, a number of those occurring in our own Highlands County.

In fact, Florida Ziziphus was once thought to be extinct, but through the discovery of hidden populations and conservation efforts of numerous biologists and citizens alike, the species has crept back from the edge of disappearance.

