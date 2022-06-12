POLK CITY, Fla. — M34, a typical black bear who became an inspiration, was stuck.
He had hopscotched north from Sebring between dwindling patches of trees until he came to Celebration.
If Florida was an entire world, M34 had reached its equator: Interstate 4, the legendary highway that conveys sunburned tourists between the gulf beaches and Disney World. I-4 is the concrete ribbon that ties up Tampa-to-Orlando commuters. It’s a battleground for presidential candidates.
To many, the highway is a perpetual horror story — especially to a 3-year-old black bear.
Wearing a collar that tracked his movements, M34 plodded in the shadow of I-4 west toward Lakeland. He drifted close to the pavement, only to pull back.
He covered many miles in June 2010, traversing a stretch of the Hilochee Wildlife Management Area east of Polk City, where the tall pines hardly cloak the roar of SUVs and 18-wheelers.
M34 ultimately turned around, walking back toward Lake Okeechobee, nearly 100 miles south of Celebration.
More than a decade later, the interstate remains a deadly barrier for wildlife. But where M34 once tramped, road building crews now work hot, dusty days to lift I-4, providing the first major crossing for animals under the highway between Tampa and Orlando.
The work dovetails with a movement among conservationists — in part inspired by M34 — to preserve a corridor of continuous green space across the Florida peninsula.
“For 50 years we’ve had these plant and animal communities that have been isolated because of I-4. It’s the rare animal that’s crossed that,” said Jason Lauritsen, chief conservation officer for the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. Last year the foundation won state recognition for its efforts — and conservation funding — with the passage of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act.
The I-4 crossing is part of a $71 million redesign of the interchange where the highway meets State Road 557, said Brent Setchell, a district drainage design engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation. The agency has not broken out the cost for the wildlife crossing alone, but Setchell estimated it at roughly $8 million, mostly for fill dirt.
The wildlife crossing is an underpass, 61 feet wide at its opening and 8 feet high, Setchell said. Fencing around the surrounding highway will herd animals toward the passage.
The state has installed wildlife crossings in other areas, he said, including Southwest Florida, where they are supposed to help endangered Florida panthers. Panthers — estimated to number 230 adults at most — are routinely hit by cars. Twenty-seven were found dead in Florida last year, according to state data, 21 of them killed by a vehicle.
Rapid development continues to seize much of the state, but Central Florida stands out. Orlando and Tampa squeeze the heartland from either side, populations spilling into subdivisions off I-4.
The pressure puts conservationists on the clock. Every year, fewer tracts of land are available for saving their corridor.
“We will not get a chance to conserve a piece of property once it has rooftops on it,” Lauritsen said.
An estimated 4,050 bears lived in Florida as of 2015, according to the most recent figures available from the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Like M34, some make long forays to find territory or food, crossing roads along the way.
At least 345 bears were killed in Florida last year, according to state reports — 287 of them on roads.
And as for M34? After several months, the tracking collar fell off — as it was programmed to — and the bear disappeared into the woods.