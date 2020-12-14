SEBRING — When Florida Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, they showed a sizable decrease in the new cases of the infection and a very small down-tick in the positivity rate.
Florida saw an increase of 8,958 new coronavirus cases reported by FDOH on Sunday. That figure may sound high but it is a significant decrease over the past few days which was 11,267 on Thursday, 11,384 on Friday and 10,463 cases on Saturday. News Service of Florida reported there was a 67,857 increase in cases during the past week (from a Dec. 6 count).
In addition, the state saw 84 new deaths attributed to coronavirus. Sunday’s new deaths brought the total death toll to 20,133. There have been 19,866 resident deaths and 267 non-residents. Of those deaths 7,704 belong to resident and staff members of long-term care facilities per the FDOH report.
The new cases brought Sunday’s daily total to 1,125,931. The total is comprised of 11,267 non-residents and 1,107,103 state residents.
Florida processed 112,554 tests with 103,668 negative tests. The testing resulted in a daily positivity rate of 7.89%, a slight drop from Saturday’s 7.91%. The median age remained at 40.
Highlands County’s new cases rose by 28 infections. Non-residents increased by three from Saturday to 36 people. Sunday’s cases brought the overall infections to 4,289, with 4,253 of those being residents.
FDOH reported another death in Highlands County on Sunday attributed to COVID-19. Sunday’s death brought the county total to 182.
Overall there have been 404 hospitalizations, or 11% of all cases. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 54 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county as of 4:31 p.m. Sunday. During the same time frame, AHCA showed the county’s ICU census of 21 with an availability of six beds or 22.22% availability. The general hospital bed census was 207 with 52 beds available.
The daily median age on Sunday shot up to 63 from 41 the previous day. The county’s overall median age is 52. Long term care facilities account for 473 infections or 11% of all cases. Corrections has had 73 cases of coronavirus.
Neighbors to the south in Glades County have had 717 cases and only 11 deaths attributed to coronavirus. Significantly higher numbers are reported in Polk County to the north where they have had 31,173 cases of infections with 723 deaths. To the west of Highlands,1,880 cases of COVID have been reported in Hardee County. Hardee has also had 20 deaths. Nearby Okeechobee County has had 2,171 cases of infection and 47 deaths.
Nationally, the COVID Tracking Project reported 223,365 new cases on Saturday evening, as six states reported more than 10,000 new cases and 13 reported more than 5,000. There were 2,477 deaths and hospitalizations totaled 108,487.
California reported 30,334 new cases on Sunday, although Sunday-Tuesday have typically been the days fewer new cases are reported. There were 122 deaths in the state.
According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has seen a total of 16,197,748 and the death toll continues its climb towards 300,000, as there have been a total of 298,747.
On the global front, there have been 72.1 million cases and 1,610,336 deaths.