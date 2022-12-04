Fueled by a large jump in the number of cases in the state’s larger counties, Florida reported a total of 18,761 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1. That’s 54.3% higher than the 12,155 cases reported the previous week and the highest number of cases seen since September.
The state’s positivity rate jumped to 11.4% primarily due to the increase in the state’s two most populous counties, Broward and Miami-Dade. Broward County had 1,907 new cases for the seven-day period and a positivity rate of 13.6%, while Miami-Dade County had 4,876 new cases and a positivity rate of 13.4%.
Florida has seen a total 7.22 million cases and had 83,201 deaths.
As the number of cases increased, so did hospitalizations, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showing 1,637 hospitalized on Saturday. That’s an increase of 230 from the previous week. ICU cases also climbed, with HHS reporting 174 ICU patients on Saturday, which is up 47 from last week.
There were 34,528 vaccines given in the state during the past week, with 28,766 of them booster shots. There were 3,203 people who received their first shot. The state has vaccinated 16.08 million people.
As with many of the smaller counties in the state, Highlands County saw little change in numbers from the previous week. The county reported 64 new cases for Nov. 25-Dec. 1 after seeing 67 new cases the previous week. The county’s 9.0% positivity rate and 59.8 new cases per 100,000 population are both below the state averages.
Vaccinations remain almost non-existent in the county, with just six given during the past week. A total of 65,536 people have been vaccinated in the county.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 765 deaths, which is an increase of one from a week ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 303,101 new cases in the country, which is in line with numbers seen the previous week.
The CDC reported 1,780 deaths for the week, which is the second-lowest weekly total CDC has on its books since April 1, 2020. Whether that total gets increased next week due to the traditional holiday ‘bounce’ for Thanksgiving remains to be seen.
According to CDC, the U.S. has seen a total of 98.77 million cases and had 1.077 million deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 644.95 million cases and 6.64 million deaths, with 12.16 million cases and 39,003 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
There have 13.05 billion vaccine doses given globally, with 198.16 million given in the past four weeks, according to the JHU dashboard.