Fueled by a large jump in the number of cases in the state’s larger counties, Florida reported a total of 18,761 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1. That’s 54.3% higher than the 12,155 cases reported the previous week and the highest number of cases seen since September.

The state’s positivity rate jumped to 11.4% primarily due to the increase in the state’s two most populous counties, Broward and Miami-Dade. Broward County had 1,907 new cases for the seven-day period and a positivity rate of 13.6%, while Miami-Dade County had 4,876 new cases and a positivity rate of 13.4%.

