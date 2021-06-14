When Florida became the first state in the country to change to a weekly reporting method for COVID-19, the state changed more than when cases are reported. It also changed the way deaths are counted, switching to date of death reporting, as opposed to waiting for the death to be a confirmed COVID death.
The Florida Department of Health’s first weekly report came out on June 4 and showed the state with 36,985 deaths. The latest report, which was released June 11, showed the state with 40 new deaths during the week, but the total number of deaths on the report was 37,265, which is an increase of 280 from the previous week.
When a COVID death occurs, it can take weeks or months for it to be counted, which is known as the death reporting lag. This can occur for many different reasons, ranging from waiting for corner’s reports to reviewing records to cases getting lost in the shuffle. But it does make it difficult to track current numbers, as many deaths that are just reported occurred much earlier.
On June 7, Wisconsin reported 17 COVID deaths. But just one of them was from the previous two weeks, with most of them occurring in January and one happened in July, 2020. Houston, which keeps tabs of its own numbers, did something similar the following day when the city reported seven deaths, of which five occurred in May, with the other two taking place in January and February.
California, which has a built-in delay in reporting its death numbers, reported an average of 66.3 deaths May 1-15, but the same days show 18.5 deaths per day when looking at it from a date of death perspective.
While listing deaths by when they are reported as COVID deaths has its flaws, the date of death reporting isn’t going to be completely accurate, either. A death which occurs several days before a state report is released may not have time to be counted, so the actual number of deaths is likely to be higher than is being reported.
The other big change for Florida by switching to a weekly reporting method was the removal of non-resident data, even for those who spend half of their time in the Sunshine State, as more than 43,500 cases and 744 deaths were removed from the data.
Friday’s FDOH COVID report did show the state reverse a downward vaccination trend, as it ended a nine-week downward trend in the number of vaccines given in the state. It was a small increase, from 411,222 to 413,880 and nearly 1 million doses than were given in early April.
Florida ranks No. 23 out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in percentage of population to have received one vaccine dose and No. 28 in terms of the percentage of population that is fully vaccinated.
Florida’s downward trend mirrors what’s being seen in the United States, as the CDC is reporting an average of 1.12 million vaccines given per day, which is well below the 3.37 million average that was seen two months ago. THE CDC says the U.S. will have to maintain its current vaccination rate for five months to have the target 75% of the population vaccinated.