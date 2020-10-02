With voting underway in 26 of Florida’s 27 congressional districts, a handful are considered in play, but just one is deemed a toss-up by national analysts.
The District 26 seat, covering parts of Miami-Dade County and Monroe County, draws toss-up status from Roll Call, The Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Democratic incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is being challenged by Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez for the district, which has flipped twice over the past decade.
Monroe County is one of four Florida counties won by President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and President Donald Trump in 2016.
In the eyes of Roll Call, other than District 26, just two seats in Florida don’t land a “solid” Republican or Democratic label.
District 16, held by Congressman Vern Buchanan and covering southern Hillsborough County, northern Sarasota County and all of Manatee County, draws a “likely” Republican. Buchanan is being challenged by state Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota.
The District 15 seat that Republican Congressman Ross Spano lost in the primary to Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin, is rated a “lean” GOP as money pours in from both sides, per Roll Call.
Democrats have their eye on District 15, with former investigative reporter Alan Cohn their candidate. The district includes parts of Hillsborough, Polk and Lake counties.
The Cook Political Report has Florida a nudge more competitive. Like Roll Call, it ranks District 15 as “lean” Republican and has Buchanan’s District 16 as “likely Republican.” than other rankings.
Democratic Congresswoman Donna Shalala’s District 27 in Miami-Dade is rated “likely Democratic.” Rated as “likely” Republican is District 18 on the Treasure Coast, where Democrat Pam Keith is running for the seat held by GOP Congressman Brian Mast.
The University of Virginia Center for Politics’ Sabato’s Crystal Ball has Spano’s seat a “lean” Republican and Buchanan’s seat “likely” Republican, while Shalala’s seat is “likely” Democratic
Republicans hold 14 of the 27 seats in the congressional delegation.
All but two races in November feature contests between Republicans and Democrats.
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, did not draw any challengers, while U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, only faces two write-in candidates.