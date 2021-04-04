Whether they are running through the woods, swimming in a swamp, or plowing up a roadside, feral hogs are a four-footed wrecking ball.
Standing about three feet at the shoulder, feral hogs weigh around 150 pounds on average. Some of the largest males may top out over 400 pounds. Descendants of the wild boar or formerly domestic hogs gone feral, succeeding generations have formed wild populations in Florida over the past few hundred years. As they have dispersed throughout the natural areas, the detrimental impact of this mammal has spread out across the state.
Feral hogs lack the prominent grizzled “mane” of the wild boar but sometimes show an erect ridge of hair between their shoulders. Typically, black, or sometimes a rusty reddish brown with variable shaggy hair, litters of piglets will vary in coloration too. Sometimes spotted and striped, solidly black, or rusty orange in color, wild populations show various field marks of both domestic hogs and wild boar. Wild boar and some feral hogs have tusks on their upper jaw that can reach a length of four to six inches. Tusks are used for territorial and mating disputes along with impaling threatening intruders. Hunting dogs are sometimes mauled during hog hunts from this behavior.
Sows bear up to 14 young in a litter and piglets begin following the mother within a week. Females defend their young and may charge if disturbed. Weaning at three months, the herd travels together plowing up the ground as they feed. The young sexually mature at one and half years of age and those small little piggies can quickly become problematic in both natural habitats and rural communities as populations explode due to lack of predation.
Their tough, elongated snout turns up, “rooting”, soft soils as they seek out tubers and roots of plants. They will wallow in muddy, wet areas to cool off or remove parasites like fleas and ticks. This behavior can destroy wetland areas and ruin water quality of forest streams and swamps.
Omnivorous, they eat plants, roots and fallen fruit. Feral hogs also dig up nests of birds and turtles to eat the eggs. Their voracious appetites include even the young of other creatures if they can get to them along with carrion. Consuming acorns and other nuts, they are direct competition with native species such as whitetail deer for the same limited resources. The foraging behavior can destroy vast expanses of natural habitat in just a few hours too.
Feral hogs can be dangerous if cornered due to aggressive behaviors. Hogs also create “rubs” on trees and fences and buildings where they roam. This itching or rubbing behavior marks territories for groups of these mammals and may include bits of hair mixed in with muddy soils.