SEBRING — There are plenty of opportunities for fun and promotion of organizations with the upcoming Sebring Soda Festival.
The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce is seeking organizations (non-profits, clubs, churches, government entities, etc.) to host tasting tables at the festival from 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 2 and/or from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
The 2019 festival attendance was 9,000 people in just one day.
Soda Tasting Tickets, which are required to taste the 200-plus sodas, are available online for purchase. Tasting options vary on Friday and Saturday. Tasting table host organizations will merely stamp the Tasting Card and serve attendees a sample of soda, then they can also provide promotional information about their organization to the attendees.
This is a limited opportunity, so be sure to sign up your organization before space runs out. For more details, call the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce at 863-385-8448. For event participation questions, email Paige Cowell at sebringsodafest@sebring.org.
All event details, including information on tickets, vendor space, volunteers and sponsors, can be found at www.SebringSodaFest.com.
Coloring contest openKids ages 0-10 can pick up their soda-themed coloring sheets for the Third Annual Sebring Soda Festival Kids Coloring Contest at the Children’s Museum of the Highlands, 219 N. Ridgewood Drive, or at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce or download a copy at tinyurl.com/2021coloringcontest
There will be three different age categories: 3 and under, 4-6, and 7-10. The winner of each age category will receive a Family Pass for Four (4) to the Children’s Museum of the Highlands and a $5 Sebring Soda Festival tasting punch card. Entries must be returned to the Children’s Museum of the Highlands or the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce no later than March 28. The three winners (one in each age category) will be announced on the Sebring Soda Festival Facebook page no later than March 30.