I’ve driven around a lot, and with eight roundabouts in the county — soon to be nine — I’ve driven a round, a lot.
The way roundabouts work is you stop just long enough to wait for traffic already on it, then you go.
It’s a little like when I was a kid, running. I’d put my hand out to catch a pole or a tree to swing on it without breaking stride.
One Floridian social media page asked if people liked them and I didn’t read any “shrugged shoulders.” They love them or hate them. The only middle ground is the grass island in the center.
Don’t plant anything there. You can’t see anyone coming around the circle if you do.
Some would prefer a steeply-sloped bank on the inner circle as a ramp to launch over it: “Fast & Foolish.” One Florida woman said she rode her motorcycle right across the middle of one in Sanford.
“Lord what a bump that was,” she wrote. “Of course, my husband had to be right behind me and, of course, entered the roundabout the correct way.”
Proponents say roundabouts are not complicated: Just stop, look, and get on if no one is coming or close enough to hit you, unlike four-way stops where everyone stops, then tries to figure out who gets to go first.
“At least at a roundabout, no one’s guessing who’s [sic] turn it is to go,” one said.
“That’s because no one knows what a stop sign or yield sign is,” another quipped. “Just say a prayer and say good luck to yourself.”
Some believe Florida should train young drivers on actual roads, not parking lots, to include roundabouts. However, one said he signed up for driver’s ed in high school, and the teacher never showed up.
Some said roundabouts work great when properly marked, to help all drivers, old and young, see where they want to go. Still, others said roundabouts give them more anxiety than four-way stops.
“They’re supposed to be safer, so why does it always remind me of jumping on the merry-go-round at the playground?”
One answer was that the merry-go-round doesn’t always go in one direction.
“I can’t tell you how many times I have had to stop because someone was going the wrong way,” he said. “Always look both ways.”
A Northerner called roundabouts in the South “glorified four-way intersections,” and said Northern “rotaries” provide “training for NASCAR.”
Some likened the stop-then-go aspect of a roundabout to “aggressive yielding.”
“We got the aggressive part,” someone else wrote, “but Floridians do not yield.”
If you want some practice, feel free to drive Sebring and Panther Parkways or Memorial Drive, Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, Summit Drive, Heartland Boulevard or North Tangerine Drive, or just visit downtown Sebring or Devane Park in Lake Placid.
Just, please, don’t try any aerial gymnastics. You might not stick the landing.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com