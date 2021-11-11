You often hear veterans on various shows on TV say, “I am not a hero, the real heroes are still out there?” What they mean is that the real heroes never came back because they died fighting for a cause. But I would like to suggest that during times of war there are two types of heroes: those who did not come home and those who came home. Anyone who has been in combat is a hero, whether or not they came home.
Every state has its veterans and its heroes. Florida has thousands of veterans living in this wonderful state. Many are still alive and many are also buried here. But Florida has a special group of combat heroes. They are men who have won the Medal of Honor.
Some men have distinguished themselves in combat with extra ordinary acts of bravery and self-sacrifice for their fellow soldiers. Florida has 22 men who were awarded the Medal of Honor throughout all the wars that Americans have fought in. For the sake of time and space, I want to focus on the six World War II Medal of Honor recipients from Florida.
Lieutenant Alexander Ramsey “Sandy” Nininger Jr.
- Lt. Nininger was the first Army soldier to receive the Medal of Honor during World War II, for his extraordinary actions in combat during the Japanese invasion of the Philippines. After charging through the Japanese lines, Nininger eventually succumbed to his wounds, and his body was found in a foxhole, surrounded by the bodies of three Japanese soldiers. His hometown of Fort Lauderdale also erected a statue in his honor.
Private James Henry Mills, U.S. Army
On May 24, 1944, Mills killed four German soldiers and caused the capture of 31 more while drawing fire that left holes in the sides of his baggy military shirt. Mills, wounded severely in his hand in a later battle and now a hero, was sent back to the United States in the fall of 1944 to sell war bonds. He was discharged from the service in 1945 and returned to Polk County.
Commander David McCampbell, U.S. Navy
On Oct. 24, 1944, in the initial phase of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, in the Philippines, he became the only American airman to achieve “ace in a day” status twice. McCampbell and his wingman attacked a Japanese force of 60 aircraft. McCampbell shot down nine enemy aircraft. He died in Florida in 1996 and was interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Second Lieutenant Robert Edward Femoyer, U.S. Army Air Corps
On Nov. 2, 1944, he was the navigator of a B-17 Flying Fortress on a bombing mission over Merseburg, Germany, his bomber was struck by three antiaircraft shells and he was wounded. He was in pain and had significant blood loss, but refused morphine in order to keep his head clear while he continued to navigate the bomber for two and a half hours. He remained alert though his pain was described as “almost beyond the realm of human endurance.” Once the airplane was in safe airspace over the English Channel, Femoyer finally agreed to an injection of morphine; but thirty minutes after landing he died of wounds. His actions saved the lives of the entire crew His body rests in Jacksonville, Florida.
Major Thomas Buchanan McGuire Jr., U.S. Army Air Corps
McGuire led a squadron of fighter planes as top cover for heavy bombers strike where his formation was attacked by 20 aggressive Japanese fighters. In the ensuing action he repeatedly flew to the aid of embattled comrades, driving off enemy assaults while himself under attack and at times outnumbered 3 to 1. On 7 January 1945, while leading a voluntary fighter sweep over Los Negros Island, he risked an extremely hazardous maneuver at low altitude in an attempt to save a fellow flyer from attack, crashed, and was reported missing in action. He entered service in Sebring, Florida.
Private Robert Miller McTureous Jr., U.S. Marine Corps
While serving with the Marines on Okinawa Private McTureous was quick to observe the plight of company stretcher-bearers who were suddenly assailed by slashing machine-gun Coolly disregarding all personal danger as he waged his furious one-man assault, he smashed grenades into the cave entrances, thereby diverting the heaviest fire from the stretcher-bearers to his own person and, resolutely returning to his own lines under a blanketing hail of rifle and Machine-gun fire to replenish his supply of grenades. He himself sustained serious wounds after silencing a large number of the hostile guns. He gallantly gave his life for his country. Buried: Glendale Cemetery, Umatilla, Florida
Florida has much to be proud of or the many veterans who live in this state. We are especially proud of those who without regard for their own lives risked all and were awarded the Medal of Honor. To all the veterans we owe a great debt of gratitude and thanks on this Veterans Day. (Data is from Wikipedia)
Dr. George Janvier is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.