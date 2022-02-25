SEBRING — As Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, starting the largest European war in decades, leaders around the globe levied condemnation and sanctions on him.
President Joe Biden, in a press conference Thursday afternoon, announced sanctions on four Russian banks to freeze $1.4 trillion in assets held by Russia and Russian oligarchs. He said NATO allies would isolate Russia while keeping U.S. forces out of the conflict, stationed only in other nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
“America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom,” Biden said, pledging that NATO would make sure the invasion costs Putin dearly.
“It’s going to be a cold day for Russia,” Biden said when reporters asked if this could start another Cold War.
Among those condemning the attacks, Florida state and federal elected officials agreed that Putin intended to carry out this attack despite the diplomacy used to prevent it. They disagreed on how and if it might have been avoided.
“The United States is the most powerful country in the world, [but] it is not all powerful,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) stated on www.rubio.senate.gov. “These are terrible things that are happening, and I wish we could do more to stop it and prevent it from happening. Unfortunately, evil people do evil things in this world, and they should pay a price for it so that it doesn’t happen in other places.”
On whether the attack could have been prevented, Rubio, who sits on the Senate committees on intelligence and foreign relations, said no.
“I don’t think the diplomatic window was ever open. [Putin] made demands that he knew could not be met. He made unreasonable demands. He made demands that he knew the West could never agree to,” Rubio said.
Sen. Greg Steube said more could have been done before now, and placed the blame on Biden.
“Putin’s actions must be met with severe consequences. His prior actions leading up to this moment also should have been met with severe consequences, but were instead ignored by President Biden and his completely incompetent Administration,” Steube said, citing 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan leading to the Taliban retaking control there.
“Today we see the result of the Biden Administration’s blunders,” Steube said. “I’m sending prayers and strength to the Ukrainian people.”
A majority of Americans do not support the U.S. taking a major role in the Russian/Ukraine conflict, based on an AP/NORC (National Opinion Research Center) poll released Wednesday. It found only 26% of surveyed Americans support the U.S. playing a “major role,” 52% prefer only a “minor role” and 20% want “no role” at all.
Rubio said the Ukrainians themselves hold the best chance of thwarting Putin.
“America can do a lot to help Ukraine, but the future of Ukraine is in the hands of the Ukrainian people — who, I think, are prepared to fight and make this a really difficult and painful experience for Putin in the long term,” Rubio said.
Rubio said that if any nation on Earth has learned in recent history how expensive and difficult it is to occupy a country, it’s the U.S.
Sen. Rick Scott, via Twitter, said Putin is “100% responsible for this unjustified war and the consequences of his invasion must be personal and completely unbearable for him and his cronies.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis, as of Thursday afternoon, had not appeared to make an official statement on the Russian attack via press release or social media.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, a Democrat planning to challenge DeSantis this fall, released a statement Thursday morning asserting that it was by one man, Putin, with the Russian military under his command.
“This was not totally unexpected, but it is totally unprovoked,” Fried said. “It’s what happens when an authoritarian senses weakness and opportunity, in democracy, in public opinion, and through his recent history, lack of swift, damning economic or more forceful consequences.”
Fried called on all Florida leaders to state that all Floridians condemn Putin’s act of war, do not respect him, do not fear him and “oppose all aggression against democracy anywhere.”
The Highlands News-Sun also reached out to Florida legislators Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula) and Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Lake Placid) for comments. Replies were not received by press time.