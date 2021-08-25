LAKE PLACID — Not many people can brag that they were released from hospice, but Dorothy Floyd can. Maybe she recovered so she could celebrate her 100th birthday. In fact, she got to enjoy not one, but two surprise parties – one at Sunshine RV Resort and one at NuHope Diamond Bistro.
Born Aug. 12, 1921, Dorothy has had a life of helping others as a social worker and educator. She’s a mom to four lovely daughters, not to mention her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Plus, she shared her life for 70 years with her husband, Clifford Floyd, until his death.
Dorothy received a degree in social work and worked at the Home for Little Wanders in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts. Then later, she became the Christian education director at West Avon Congregational Church in Avon, Connecticut. Even after her retirement in 1973, she continued as a volunteer in many capacities. She has been a resident of Lake Placid for 32 years.
She attributes her longevity to her determination to never give up. The fact that she was able to get off of hospice after two years contributes to that determination – and with the help of many earth angels.
So, without giving away their secret, her family arranged for an exciting 100th birthday party for her. Family members and friends totaling 70 people came from around the country. The Sunshine RV Resort clubhouse, where Dorothy lives with her daughter Pamela Floyd–Ogawa, was jammed. Those who could not attend, sent video messages. Dorothy even abandoned her wheelchair so she could stand up and enter the gathering just using her walker.
One of her granddaughters, Leah Ogawa, came from New York City. She couldn’t believe there weren’t a million taxi cabs and constant horns honking in little Lake Placid. She’s a ‘puppeteer’ in New York and often performs at the Metropolitan Opera there.
The second party was held a week later at her favorite spot, the NuHope Diamond Bistro on Main Avenue in downtown Lake Placid. She has been going there to exercise class on Mondays and Thursdays and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow elders. At this party, she was greeted with balloons and banners, cupcakes and snacks. Tony Garone, a regular there, even played ‘Happy Birthday’ for her on his harmonica while everyone sang.
Debbie Slade, the NuHope executive director, came from Sebring to attend. She has been with NuHope for 41 years and is proud of the work Rita Lippert does at the Lake Placid location. They were both happy they could share a 100th birthday with one of their many clients.
Happy Birthday, Dorothy Floyd! And many more!