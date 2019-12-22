MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country.
The flu season got off to an early start in the Deep South. The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states.
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington are the states reporting high levels of flu.
Minnesota has also been hit hard, with health officials saying an outbreak of early flu strains has contributed to the deaths of six people.
There were 60 cases of flu-like illness reported to the state last week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a five-fold increase from the week before.
The Department of Health says the flu continues to spread statewide, with cases reported in every region. It has hit children particularly hard, the Star Tribune reported.
“We use a threshold of 5% absenteeism, and we’re seeing much higher levels than that,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of the department’s infectious disease division. Health officials say some schools are missing as many as one-fifth of their students.
Students have a a higher than usual share of the 262 flu-related hospitalizations reported so far this season, although none of the deaths involved children.
The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 3.7 million flu illnesses, 32,000 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths from flu. So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.
Illness are mostly being caused by influenza B/Victoria viruses, which is unusual for this time of year because Type B does not usually become prevalent until later in the flu season.
CDC officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated. They say the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and its complications.