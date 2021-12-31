Making sense of symptoms and getting sick during a pandemic can be confusing. Are those sniffles just the common cold or COVID-19? It turns out there is no easy answer, short of taking a COVID test.
Dr. Victoria Hutto-Selley, AdventHealth Emergency Department medical director for Highlands County and Wauchula, said they are seeing an uptick in COVID patients but they have also been seeing patients with Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that can all present with similar symptoms. She has seen many people with body aches, fever, coughing and congestion.
“So we know from what we’ve learned, so far, it (omicron) appears to be more infectious than the other strains,” she said. “We do know that, but the symptoms are still fever, congestion, runny nose, cough, most commonly with it, for sure.”
In her experience, the doctor has seen “a little more nausea and diarrhea with the flu,” but still has seen nausea with COVID.
Although omicron is pushing a surge, the three hospitals Hutto-Selley works in has had 15 admissions with COVID. She did not believe any of the 15 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit.
“It’s hard for us to say what specifically is omicron. We are starting to see some more cases of COVID, in general. But when we’re testing, you know, we’re testing positive or negative for COVID,” Hutto-Selly said. “All the breakdowns of the different types are done in the bigger laboratories centers. So, we just know that they’re COVID positive and we’re treating their symptoms.”
Since it is difficult to weed out the common symptoms of a winter cold versus something that could be more serious, testing can help bring a definitive diagnosis. Hutto-Selley recommends using a test authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) if you are going to take a home test. There are over 400 tests that have been approved by the FDA. For more information on tests, visit fda.gov.
Testing is good to get answers but Hutto-Selley said even after a negative test, people need to continue with precautions such as getting a vaccine, washing their hands and wearing a mask to protect others.