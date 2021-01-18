SEBRING — With COVID-19 having infected 1.57 million in Florida and having killed 23,799, influenza seems to have disappeared.
That’s not necessarily so, according to reports from the Florida Department of Health, which has kept tabs on influenza during the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 season. The numbers were there, just nowhere near as many as usual.
Good vaccines may have played a part in the reduced incident of flu, as guidelines for social distancing, masks, hand washing/sanitizing and staying home when sick may also have helped reduce the seasonal disease.
On Feb. 12, 2020, the Florida Health Department forwarded reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that all regions of the country were seeing flu activity during what would be a typical seasonal peak. Atypical to the season, CDC reported, was that Influenza B/Victoria viruses were prominent, over that of Influenza A (H1N1).
Influenza B usually would occur later in the year, the CDC said. At the time, however, the vaccines going out for flu were working well against it, the CDC stated.
The Health Department reported that the state had the typical widespread outbreaks from flu up until the 11th or 12th week of the year, tapering off into regional, then local outbreaks, immediately tapering off to sporadic outbreaks through the 20th week of the year.
By then, Florida had locked down for a month or two, and Health Department data suggests that would have been a long period of local outbreaks turned into sporadic outbreaks immediately.
The 2020-19 season started as most do with sporadic outbreaks, according to the Health Department, and never got beyond that. One possible explanation might be that hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing may have reduced some of the less contagious diseases, like flu, during the pandemic.
Another possible explanation is that people stayed home at the first sign of fever or other symptoms, just in case they had COVID-19, and then did not pass along a flu virus.
Requests to Health Department officials for clarification were not answered this past week. Requests for information from the Highlands County Public Information Office were referred to the Health Department. However, officials there had seen people with the flu this season.
“You would be surprised how many people have told me they got the flu,” said Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for the county. “They think it’s COVID[-19], and it turns out to be flu.”
In its Florida Flu Review, posted after the first week of January, the Health Department noted that influenza activity remained at low levels around the state, and had remained low for the previous four weeks.
Highlands County showed no flu activity, nor did Okeechobee or Glades Counties, and were among 29 Florida counties showing no flu activity at all. DeSoto and Polk Counties were among the 36 in the first week of January to show mild activity. With two others, including Hardee County, it was unknown if there were active flu cases.
The Health Department reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected health care seeking behavior, which may have influenced the data in the reports on flu activity. Overall, fewer people have made emergency department and urgent care center visits since March 2020, the Health Department states. Also, they have different reasons for seeking care at these facilities than usual.
This has resulted in fewer people getting influenza tests, in general, or getting treatment immediately for flu-like symptoms since they are similar to, though less severe than, COVID-19 symptoms.
Unfortunately, low testing volume will make it difficult to determine what flu strain will dominate the 2020-21 flu season, the Health Department report states. People are still advised to get their annual flu shot, as long as they have no health issues that would prevent it.
The flu can still be deadly, though it has not been as deadly this season as COVID-19. The CDC, for this flu season, has tallied just one pediatric death from influenza, in the last six to eight weeks of 2020, where the previous 2019-20 season had seen 195 child deaths from seasonal flu.