The chimes were singing in the wind as the flurries of snow swirled and danced on the breeze. The sun was shining which made the whole scene spectacular.
Snow falling from the heavens isn’t usually accompanied by sunshine. However, when it happens it brings a smile to my face.
As I watched the swirling snowflakes carried by the wind, I also pondered how our thoughts can often swirl around and cause confusion. As the flurried thoughts become worried emotions, we need to look to the Son for clarity and purpose.
The times we are living in and the accompanying concerns are like a huge snowstorm wanting to bury us under its cold folds. Not a secure place to be.
Psalm 30:5 NKJV says, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” And that joy rides on the strong wind of hope.
I remember three young brothers putting on their snowsuits, hats, gloves, scarves and ‘moon’ boots and heading out into the biting winter snow. The snowplow had done its work and the imagination of the three was in full force.
As they created their exciting new fort at the end of the driveway, the cold didn’t seem to faze them in the least. But then the unexpected happened.
While the oldest son … tummy side down … smoothed and worked on the inside of the fort, it suddenly collapsed wrapping its freezing folds around him. He knew his brothers were out there and would help him but it was still a harrowing experience to know he couldn’t move.
Quickly the other two got to work digging him out.
Though they had a good laugh (and still do years later when it comes up), they knew the danger of his being trapped under the snow for too long.
That is how flurries of worries often turn into snowdrifts and frostbite of the mind. Before one is aware what is happening, the pressure is on and we need others to help us out.
We need one another. In Philippians 4:14, the Apostle Paul is thanking fellow believers for the kindnesses shown to him. “You have done well that you shared in my distress.”
There are many verses encouraging us how to treat one another. Yet we must always remember what it says in Ephesians 2: 10.
“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”
In him, we live and move and have our being (Acts 17:28). He is our motivation. Let the Son shine through. Selah