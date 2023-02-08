Eagle pose

Shield Wellness Center yoga practitioners from left: Tamra Shafer, Joyce Shafer, Maureen Farley and Susan Kindig demonstrate the “Eagle Pose.”

 COURTESY PHOTO/NANCY DALE

The East Indian name for the pose shown in the picture by Shield Wellness Center yoga practitioners Tamra Shafer, Joyce Shafer, Maureen Farley and Susan Kindig is called “Garudasana,” the name of a huge Indian mythical bird known as “the king of the bird community, enemy of snakes and a friend to humans.” There is a lengthy story behind “Garuda,” which is said to possess extraordinary gifts (www.fitsri.com/poses). “Eagle Pose,” translated into a yoga posture is a harmonious pose to enhance well being and strengthen standing balance as the arms and legs are wrapped around each other and the arms are slowly lifted with the index fingers pointed together, upwards. The pose will make more sense when initiated slowly, one step at a time.

Garudasana pose gradually lengthens the core as the spine is straightened upwards, holding the palms together in a slow lift. Eagle Pose lengthens the shoulders, glutes, upper back, strengthens the muscles of the abdomen, quadriceps and calves. This pose requires endurance, strength, coordination, balance and steady concentration as you deeply breathe.

