TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers’ third straight comeback win to open the season.

Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay.

