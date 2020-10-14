One issue voters are by definition flying blind to all else that matters. Those who vote for Republicans on religious “pro life” grounds, are necessarily flying blind to a further Republican pledge to ignore climate change and in the process ignore the overwhelmingly larger number of human lives that will lost and marginalized by its advancing march.
The scientists call it an “existential threat,” meaning a threat to the life of all humankind. This then calls into question whether it is truly the intrinsic value of human life that motivates these “vote for life” folks when for all other purposes of human endeavor, they are not science-deniers.
John Huber
Sebring