The Oregon-based Samson Motors Inc. is looking for a location to produce its flying car. It asked for the tax cut, which it hopes to couple with an equal incentive from the state.
Economic Development Director David Gammon pitched the idea to commissioners and it was received with open arms. And why not?
Just the idea of flying cars and the publicity it might generate for Charlotte County is worth the money. And, if the company gets off the ground (pun intended) it will more than make up for the tax incentive with high-paying jobs and taxes on its cars.
Of course, it is not a done deal. There are three or four other cities in the U.S. that Samson is considering. Charlotte County, however, has one big advantage. The company can produce and fly its cars here 12 months a year.
Samson has been working on the car for about a decade and has only flown it in wind tunnels. Hopefully, if they choose Charlotte County, we might see some cars hovering over us in the next couple of years or so.
Good job commissioners. It is a wise investment of potential tax dollars.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.