SEBRING — When Flying Lizard Motorsports first raced a pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars in Pirelli GT4 America’s then Sprint and SprintX championships, the team swept all eligible team and driver categories, adding four titles to the existing six on the roster. This year, the Lizards are back and in the championship hunt with the same manufacturer, this time racing with Elias Sabo and Andy Lee in Pirelli GT4 America. The team also continues to contest the No. 8 Aston Martin with Sabo in the GT America powered by AWS.
“This has season has just gotten better and better for us every race,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We started off with some challenges but have progressively improved every weekend. With multiple podiums, we are so close to that first win. Both Andy and Elias have really come to grips with what it takes to put this car at the front of the field, and I am enjoying watching the progression of the program. Sebring is a great track, and we hope to continue with the momentum from the past races.”
GT America powered by AWS
Racing in the bronze-only championship that is GT America, Elias Sabo and his No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 are experiencing their own momentum after a strong performance last month at Road America. Despite many lengthy full-course cautions in both races, Sabo set the second-fastest lap in race one and ran as high as first in race two. This weekend at Sebring International Raceway, Sabo will again have two chances to race up front and continue to develop his race craft. Today and Sunday will each host a 40-minute race for the 27 entries slated to run.
“We have been looking forward to racing at Sebring all season,” Sabo said. “This track is physically demanding with the bumps and heat. We left Road America with great momentum having posted our best finish of the season. The Flying Lizard team continues to outperform our expectations and deliver us the best car in the paddock.”
GT4 America
The competition in this year’s Pirelli GT4 America championship in the Pro/Am class has been nothing but exciting in each round of the 14-race season. With ten rounds complete, a maximum amount of 100 points remains up for grabs. Sitting in fourth place, the Lizards are still mathematically in the hunt for the title but will need to perform well and keep a large gap over the points leaders in order to remain in the fight headed into the season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Together racing the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Sabo and Lee have not finished outside the top five in the last five races, earning their best finish of second place at Road America last month. With momentum on their side, the pair have every intention of earning their first win before the season’s end. Saturday and Sunday’s races will provide the effort with two opportunities to make it happen, offering a pair of 60-minute races to the 32-car field.
