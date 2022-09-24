SEBRING — When Flying Lizard Motorsports first raced a pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars in Pirelli GT4 America’s then Sprint and SprintX championships, the team swept all eligible team and driver categories, adding four titles to the existing six on the roster. This year, the Lizards are back and in the championship hunt with the same manufacturer, this time racing with Elias Sabo and Andy Lee in Pirelli GT4 America. The team also continues to contest the No. 8 Aston Martin with Sabo in the GT America powered by AWS.

“This has season has just gotten better and better for us every race,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We started off with some challenges but have progressively improved every weekend. With multiple podiums, we are so close to that first win. Both Andy and Elias have really come to grips with what it takes to put this car at the front of the field, and I am enjoying watching the progression of the program. Sebring is a great track, and we hope to continue with the momentum from the past races.”

Recommended for you