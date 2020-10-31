The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) recognizes the correlation between hard work and skill required by both learning to fly and learning music – practice, precision, working with others, multitasking, and ultimately performance – and to that end, has opened the floor to nominations for the seventh year to passionate student musicians for the 2021 FMA Solo program. The program has averaged two-plus scholarships per year in the first six years while welcoming over two hundred new student members into the FMA network.
The 2020 FMA Solo Scholarship Program is open for nominations from music teachers/directors. This scholarship is unique, assisting an aspiring flight student from zero time to solo. FMA is excited to enter the seventh year of this scholarship program because of the impact it has on the student, the community, aviation, and music.
Nominations are being accepted now through Jan. 31, 2021. Candidates must be a junior or senior high school music student with a passion for music and aviation. All nominees will receive a sponsored FMA student membership, including an FMA shirt and other items donated by FMA members and sponsors. Those who remain engaged in the FMA network are also aided in many ways.
FMA President/CEO John Zapp said, “FMA members love assisting others who share our passions of flying and music. To be able to assist and watch our student members grow through aviation and music while inspiring others is such a rewarding experience. The program has soloed 12 students, with on in the wings! There are now many additional private pilots that have come from this program.” Zapp noted, “We are also looking for those in the aviation and music industry who want to jump on the FMA Bandwagon to be a part of this opportunity to grow future leaders – the right way.”
“I used to be in the band and also drum corps and I feel it made me a more focused and better person. I feel it helped me become the President and CEO of Sporty’s.” — Michael Wolf
Sponsors are Bose Aviation, Sporty’s Pilot Shop, MYGOFLIGHT, Gleim Aviation, Hartzell Propeller, ForeFlight. Honda Power Equipment, Sensenich Propeller, and the AeroShell Flight Team. FMA also acknowledges Trade-A-Plane, AviNation, AVweb, byDanJohnson, AOPA, EAA, and 121five.com for their extensive help in raising awareness for these and other FMA programs.
To sponsor a student pilot or hold a HangarJam or concert, either at your event/venue or as a standalone event, contact FMA at Education@FlyingMusicians.org.