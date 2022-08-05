flynn

Lois Flynn landed safely after skydiving for her 96th birthday on Saturday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — Lois Flynn turned 96 years old last month and decided to commemorate the day by skydiving. Yes, Flynn decided to celebrate the day by participating in a potentially dangerous activity.

Flynn dropped from a plane on Saturday in Xenia, Ohio and lived to tell the tale. The part-time long-term resident of Buttonwood Bay was planning on saving the skydive for her 100th birthday. For her 80th birthday, she went parasailing; on her 90th, she went ziplining.

