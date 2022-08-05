SEBRING — Lois Flynn turned 96 years old last month and decided to commemorate the day by skydiving. Yes, Flynn decided to celebrate the day by participating in a potentially dangerous activity.
Flynn dropped from a plane on Saturday in Xenia, Ohio and lived to tell the tale. The part-time long-term resident of Buttonwood Bay was planning on saving the skydive for her 100th birthday. For her 80th birthday, she went parasailing; on her 90th, she went ziplining.
“I planned on skydiving when I was 100 but I changed it ... just in case I don’t make it,” Flynn said before flying off.
Flynn’s family did not want to participate in the dive. Instead, they chose to watch from the ground.
“They all clapped when I got down,” Flynn reported.
Flynn apparently had nerves of steel and is looking forward to jumping out of a plane again.
“It was great,” Flynn exclaimed. “I wasn’t afraid to jump out of the airplane, probably because I was with a man who knew what he was doing. He asked me if I was going to do it again. I said, ‘Yes, when I am 102 years old.’”
How can a nonagenarian top the death-defying stunt for her next birthday? With another death-defying stunt, of course.
“I want to go in a hot air balloon,” she said.
The hot air balloon stunt seemed less terrifying to the family as they said they wanted to go up with her. Until then, Flynn will continue to hide from the heat in Ohio and when the weather cools, will return south to her home in Buttonwood Bay.
Flynn stays in excellent shape with bike riding, daily swimming and pickleball.