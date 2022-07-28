SEBRING – Lois Flynn just turned 96 years old last month. She was not satisfied with blowing out her candles and a simple party. No, Flynn has decided to go skydiving to celebrate on Saturday.
You read that right, Flynn will be jumping out of a perfectly good airplane of her own volition. The part-time resident of Buttonwood Bay will be taking the ultimate leap of faith this weekend in Xenia, Ohio. Flynn avoids the cold and snow in the winter when living in Florida and gets a reprieve from the summer heat staying in Ohio.
Flynn has six children, 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Five of her children will be on the ground cheering their mother on.
“None of the children want to do it,” she laughed.
Flynn said she has been thinking more about skydiving since she turned 90. She said she is not an adrenaline junkie but she seems to have a desire for adventure.
“When I turned 80, I went parasailing,” she said. “When I was 90, I went zip lining. I planned on skydiving when I was 100 but I changed it just in case I don’t make it.”
Flynn has always been active physically and mentally and credits that to her longevity.
“I have always been very active. I was a tomboy when I was young,” Flynn said. “I play pickleball and go to water exercise five days a week. I love to ride my bike.”
When she is at Buttonwood Bay, she enjoys playing different types of card games. It’s not high stakes as they only put 25 cents in.
Lois was married to her first husband, Joe, for 38 years and he is the father of her children. Her second husband, Jack McClary, had a small trailer in Florida. The couple was driving around and had seen an advertisement for Buttonwood Bay in the newspaper and decided to check it out. Although the large pool was not constructed yet, they bought the house the same day anyway. That was in 1991, Jack passed away in 2016.