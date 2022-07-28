SEBRING – Lois Flynn just turned 96 years old last month. She was not satisfied with blowing out her candles and a simple party. No, Flynn has decided to go skydiving to celebrate on Saturday.

You read that right, Flynn will be jumping out of a perfectly good airplane of her own volition. The part-time resident of Buttonwood Bay will be taking the ultimate leap of faith this weekend in Xenia, Ohio. Flynn avoids the cold and snow in the winter when living in Florida and gets a reprieve from the summer heat staying in Ohio.

