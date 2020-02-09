Justice must be served. United we stand, divided we fall.
Our brother in arms, General Flynn, who gave 33 years of his life serving his country has been falsely accused and his good name trashed by bad leadership in our justice department. His family has been put under great strain and financially destroyed this has to be corrected.
The rule of law has been put under attack by the Democratic Party, by President Obama. I would ask all veterans to demand that this abuse of our laws be corrected. I am asking veteran organizations to demand restriction of the general’s good works to be restored and his cost for lawyers be paid for by the American government.
What he has lost financially should be restored by the government. We as veterans should have his back. “United we stand, divided we fall.”
Billie Jewett
Sebring