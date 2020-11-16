As another presidential election ends, we are presented with an opportunity to set the nation on a new course. For some, however, this process still remains a team sport. It is not.
We are a democratic republic where the people have spoken in historical numbers. I was not overly impressed with either candidate and can find much fault with both, but this was the choice and it has been decided. To continue with insulting barbs and petulant refusal to acknowledge the fact that it's over only keeps our damaged country mired in senseless turmoil when we should be looking toward a new day. It doesn't matter if the current president concedes or not. I would have expected as much.
Childish behaviors must be left behind and forgotten. There is a winner and a loser and whether your candidate won or lost, the nation comes first – not the selfish whims of sore losers or those seeking vengeance for past transgressions. The new president comes with his own faults, which we will have to work through. In our governmental environment not everyone is going to be happy. That's just the way of it sometimes.
Warren Pender
Sebring