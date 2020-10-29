I would like to thank Miguel Areco for such a thoughtful and insightful piece about drug addiction. This disease has grown exponentially over the last several years, and there is very little help for those addicted and their families. The national spotlight has been grabbed by a petulant child trying to retain office who knows no "low" or shame while families with drug addicted children, parents, and grandparents are left to sift through the grief and carnage.
Thank you, Miguel for bringing our attention back to this most important issue.
Pat Myers
Sebring