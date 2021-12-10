SEBRING — Early morning fog, more typical of early January, has mired morning commutes in the Heartland for the past week.
Public safety officials are asking people, as tough as it may be, to leave earlier for their jobs or morning appointments, and to go slower on the road to avoid crashes. One bad crash on Tuesday in southeast Polk County, just north of Avon Park, didn’t have any injuries, but closed southbound lanes in the midst of heavy fog.
Polk County sheriff’s public information officers said the 6:11 a.m. crash on U.S. 27 at Avon Park Cutoff Road, south of the Scenic Highway junction, involved four vehicles, blocked southbound traffic and took two hours to clear completely, but had no serious injuries.
That same morning, the School Board of Highlands County transportation services had to cease routes because of the thick mist. An announcement to parents stated they would attempt to resume services for elementary schools from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with secondary school transportation services restarting from 9:40-10:40 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office forwarded warnings on Wednesday and Thursday, cautioning drivers to be wary of fog with one-quarter mile or less of visibility. A car traveling 60 mph covers that distance in 15 seconds.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that South and Southwest Florida will often see a thick morning mist during weather like this past week, both from radiational cooling and advection. Radiational cooling occurs when heat soaked up during the day escapes back into the atmosphere quickly on nights with little to no cloud cover and cools both the air and the ground, causing condensation. Advection occurs when warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean moves, or “advects,” over a cooler land mass, cooling the air.
When driving in fog, public safety officials recommend you put your lights on low-beam, reduce your speed, use your wipers and/or defroster and allow a lot more room than usual between you and other cars. If possible, avoid crossing traffic and roll down your window with the radio off to listen for other cars.
Be patient, officials say: Don’t pass lines of traffic because you cannot see far distances, and don’t stop on any freeway or heavily-traveled road. However, if your car is disabled or visibility is too poor, pull as far onto the shoulder as possible, turn off your lights and move away from your car.
If you leave your lights on, other drivers might assume you are in a travel lane and could run into the back of your car. Additional advice is to find a parking lot or other public place off of a road to wait out the fog, or to just postpone the trip entirely.
As always, watch for flashing yellow or red signals on school buses and for children waiting for or crossing to buses in the fog. A local tragedy occurred at 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 16, 1976, in Lake Placid when a semi-trailer slammed into a loaded school bus in dense fog, killing the bus driver and three students and injuring more than 50 other elementary school children.
Smoke from any nearby grass or forest fire can also combine with fog to drop visibility to zero. In early January 2008, a controlled burn near Interstate 4 in Polk County combined with fog to create a “wall” that drew 50-70 cars into a massive pileup and series of crashes that killed five, injured dozens and closed nearly 15 miles of I-4 between Tampa and Orlando.