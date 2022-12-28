SEBRING — A man who alleged tainted voter rolls in Florida, has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for data from the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections.
Michael Anthony Zarano, who said he administers a non-government organization called “CountyCongress.com,” told the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Dec. 6 that he and several “investigators” within his organization intended to make records requests of the local Elections Office.
He said that he and those working with him believe there may have been “collusion, conspiracy and criminal activity” with regard to the 2020 and 2022 elections in all 67 counties, especially when it comes to providing or not providing data to his group.
He did file a FOIA request with Supervisor of Elections Kathy Healy on Dec. 15, who confirmed the request. She told the Highlands News-Sun she has asked for a legal opinion on the documents in question because many of them contain protected information.
This would include such things as private identification information.
Healy said she would also have to calculate how long it would take an employee to redact protected information from the requested documents, which is estimated to be a half day, at this point.
She would have to charge for the documents based on the rate of pay of the person doing the redacting.
It has not yet been two months since the most recent election, Healy said, and she has had many deadlines to meet with the state and federal government on reporting results of the election.