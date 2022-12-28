SEBRING — A man who alleged tainted voter rolls in Florida, has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for data from the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections.

Michael Anthony Zarano, who said he administers a non-government organization called “CountyCongress.com,” told the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Dec. 6 that he and several “investigators” within his organization intended to make records requests of the local Elections Office.

