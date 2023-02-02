SEBRING — A little less than a month ago, a man requested copies of all undelivered mail-in ballots.
Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy had to ask for a legal opinion on the matter, since the documents would contain protected information, including names and addresses of voters.
The opinion she received back from Assistant County Attorney Matt Raulerson, she said, was that the addresses of recipients of mail-in ballots are exempt from Chapter 119, Florida’s “Government in the Sunshine” law, and would need to be redacted.
Under Section 101.62(3) of Florida Statutes, information from absentee ballots, otherwise called “mail-in” ballots, is “confidential and exempt pursuant to section 119.07(1), Florida Statutes, with a limited exception.”
That exception, according to the statute, is when that information is requested by the voter requesting his or her ballot, a canvassing board, an election official, a political party or party official, a political candidate who has filed qualification papers and has opposition in an upcoming election, and/or registered political committees for political purposes only.
Michael Anthony Zarano, who said he administers a non-government organization called “CountyCongress.com” and made the information request in mid-December, does not qualify as any of those people, Healy said.
Even if he did, redacting the names and addresses off the ballots would cost a great deal in work hours, Healy said, and would leave Zarano with a bunch of redacted envelopes.
Healy said the request was not that unusual for the months after an election. She has had or has learned of requests to her office and other supervisors of elections in Florida. The organizations run the gamut of political affiliations, from the extremes through the middle ground.
“It’s not one side or the other,” Healy said. “Some have filed suit in other matters to make [ballot] changes.”
One of those requests was to ensure Spanish versions of ballots are made available, Healy said. It wasn’t a federal requirement, but Gov. Ron DeSantis had already made it a state requirement.
Voting by mail is another matter that has undergone some changes in recent years, she said. Senate Bill 524 enacted most of them, such as requiring a voter to renew a request for a mail-in ballot every election cycle.
If you had a standing request for a mail-in ballot, Healy said, that expired Dec. 31, 2022, under the amendments to the law. Voters wanting a mail-in ballot will have to request it again for 2024, providing a driver’s license and/or Social Security number.
Healy also cautions voters not to wait until the last day to request their mail-in ballot. They will need enough time for her office to send it to them and for the mail to then deliver it back once they’ve marked and sealed it.
Last election, she had 17,000 sent out for the primary election in August and 18,000 for the general election in November. Of those, typically 5,000 to 6,000 don’t come back, Healy said, for whatever reason.
In Highlands County, in general, one-third of registered voters who do vote will go to their precinct in person on Election Day. Another third will cast ballots during the early voting period.
That means up to a third of those who vote each year will cast a mail-in ballot, especially those who have issues with mobility, transportation or both.
The mid-term election last year had a 57.84% turnout in Highlands County, Healy said, well above her goal of 51%, and it beat the state average, too.
Highlands County had 69,023 active registered voters on Nov. 8 last year, of which 17,775 had registered as Democrat and 33,535 had registered as Republican, leaving 17,713 either non-affiliated, Independent or affiliated with another party.
Of the 69,023, Healy said, 11,267 voters went in person to early voting. Another 11,755 turned in or mailed in ballots through the ballot stations or the main office in downtown Sebring.
The 2022 turnout, however, paled in comparison to the 2020 presidential election, where turnout in Highlands County hit 78.71%, or 52,196 of that year’s 66,317 eligible registered voters.
Of those, 40,108 cast ballots before Election Day in early and mail-in voting, or 60.5% of eligible registered voters.
2020 beat the record 75.29% turnout from the 2016 general election, and a 67.78% turnout during the 2018 midterm vote.