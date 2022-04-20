LAKE PLACID – Caleb Donnie Walter Foley, 23, of Arcadia, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday after 1 a.m. Foley faces charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon and attempted homicide. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
A woman headed home from a convenience store was forced to call 911 stating she was being shot at by someone in a Ford Flex vehicle that was chasing her. The victim said she was on Lake Mirror headed toward Placid Lakes and told dispatch a white SUV was coming up “fast behind her.” She thought is was law enforcement making a traffic stop but the SUV began to swerve side to side behind her.
The HCSO arrest report shows the driver of the SUV, later to be identified as Foley, pulled up along side of the victim and rolled his window down. The victim thought perhaps it was someone she knew and rolled her window down too. The victim told law enforcement she saw the white male holding a handgun. The victim stated the driver allegedly fired “at least” two rounds at her.
The victim called 911 and stated where she was as the SUV kept following her. The victim went to a friend’s house on Coolidge Avenue NE where she got out of the car and ran toward the back yard. The suspect allegedly got out of the SUV and fired more rounds at her.
A witness provided a statement and said she heard the commotion and saw the SUV drive away. The victim was able to identify Foley as the driver who allegedly shot at her. Foley would not give the deputies a statement.