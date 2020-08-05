I feel compelled to reply to a letter written about a week ago which seemed directed at my effort to bring up some salient points, about the direction our country seems headed.
I admit my writing skills will never win a Pulitzer prize, but I would never try to improve them under the tutelage of someone who cannot recognize a comparison contrast.
If by now people cannot see how the mainstream media and Democratic Party has attacked, degraded, lied about and never given him a chance since before he took office, well I give up! I would like those people to keep ever present in your closed minds, do not expect the old familiar now let's work together children, should you win the election.
Here is my main point, there is a God, there is Jesus Christ, and there is a Holy Spirit. They live and are not imaginary.
God teaches us to love our neighbor as ourselves and even those that hate us. If you are not doing that, you are not following His teaching. Please tell me why this is so hard to accept?
God created us and put us here with free will, maybe not all but how much of our misery was, is, and will be let loosed on this world because we didn't follow His teaching?
I am not a preacher and not smart, but know [that] the times I am the happiest, and am at peace is when I have Jesus in my heart!
Jay Broker
Sebring