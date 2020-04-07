For the last few weeks all of us in Highlands County have been experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 virus. This includes the loss of many people’s jobs as non-essential businesses have been forced to close down. As a result, many of us are now stuck at home, stressed about how we’re going to pay our bills.
The stress that comes along with being quarantined is sometimes unavoidable. Spending all day at home, possibly alone or with very little outside interaction, can make you go stir crazy. As a result, astronauts are now offering advice on how to deal with isolation.
The first suggested tip is to follow a schedule. It’s too easy to fall into the habit of sleeping until noon, staying in your pajamas all day, and then realizing you have no time to do actual tasks around the house before dark. Keeping a schedule can help you and your family adjust to new work and home life. It keeps order during a time that could easily manifest into chaos. Specifically, setting a specific bedtime is encouraged.
Secondly, it is recommended that you spend roughly 30 minutes outside per day (away from others of course). Staying inside in a confined space can cause depression or anxiety, so get outside and remind yourself that you’re really just an insignificant speck in the grand scheme of things.
Developing a hobby is also on the list for a happy and healthy quarantine. This hobby is your outlet when otherwise confined to tight quarters. Not only can it help you express yourself, but it also occupies your time. And, depending on what hobby you choose to pick up, you might have something really neat at the end of it. Reading, practicing an instrument, various art projects and countless other hobbies can be learned during this time.
Astronauts also say that keeping a journal can be very helpful during isolation. Writing about what you’re experiencing can help you put things in perspective, especially when the day’s events can be a little repetitive. It is also a way to document the current times, which can be looked back on later and hopefully remembered in a better light than they actually happened.
Finally, it is suggested to stay connected to others during this time. Obviously this is a little tricky since face-to-face interactions aren’t the safest at the moment. However, it is recommended that you take at least 30 minutes per day to connect with another individual (preferably one who does not live in your home). This could mean texting, calling, emailing or Skyping. Whatever your method, spend time with others and build a supportive network around yourself to help you feel secure during this difficult time.
For many of us, being told to stay home hasn’t been met with the best response. We want to go out, see people, do things. However, I think that by implementing the tips given to us by isolation pros like astronauts, we can make it through.